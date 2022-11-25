FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Fan Forced to Remove Inflatable Breasts by Qatar Officials

A Netherlands football team fan was forced to remove his inflatable breasts by officials in Qatar outside Al Thumama Stadium after the team’s opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022 against Senegal on Monday.

Harry Goudsblom is known as ‘T*ts Man’ for wearing inflatable breasts during Netherlands football team matches. He is often seen supporting the Dutch side in the stadium during crucial matches.

Goudsblom revealed that he didn’t face any problems while entering the stadium on Monday but was forced to remove them outside while celebrating the victory with other fans.

Also Read: Lionel Messi On Brink As Argentina Look to Salvage World Cup

“Initially there were no problems at all, not with the police, not with the security, everyone even wanted to take selfies with me, everything went well," he told AD.

“Until during the match I saw a guard talking to an agent and pointing at me. But an officer made a gesture of ‘let it go’.

“Still, I later saw two cops go with an iPad to another fan wearing a OneLove band. I was then able to quickly hide my strap under my sleeves.

“After that the party just continued, we won the game, danced outside on the grounds of the stadium and everything. Also took selfies.

“Then suddenly an overzealous cop showed up and started acting difficult. I had to take off and hand in my OneLove captain’s armbands.

“Then I had to leave the stadium grounds, accompanied by twenty police officers. And along the way I also had to take off my breasts."

Meanwhile, Louis van Gaal’s Dutch team could also go through from Group A with a win over Ecuador but would need hosts Qatar to draw with Senegal.

The Oranje edged to a 2-0 success against the African champions in their first outing with late goals from in-form youngster Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

The Netherlands, three-time runners-up, are playing at the World Cup for the first time since finishing third under Van Gaal in 2014.

“We are here to become world champions," Van Gaal said on the eve of the game.

Qatar are in desperate need of a response after slumping to a tame 2-0 loss to Ecuador in the tournament curtain-raiser which saw the majority of the crowd leave before the final whistle.

Another defeat could see the Asian Cup holders become only the second home team to crash out in the group stage, after South Africa in 2010.

Read all the Latest Sports News here