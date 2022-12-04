FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Get Grand Welcome to Team Hotel as Louis van Gaal Dances His Heart Out

Denzel Dumfries did the star act for The Netherlands as he provided two assists and scored a goal against the United States to seal a 3-1 win and a place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for his team

On Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium, the Dutch opened the scoring in the 10th minute as Memphis Depay received the ball from Dumfries and finished off a combined move in which several players had a hand and which started from the defense.

The U.S. had a bright start to the game but have since been outsmarted by their opponents. They enjoyed more than 60 percent of the ball possession in the first half against a stronger side. However, they failed to make effective use of that possession and were punished for losing the ball too easily.

The U.S. had a bright start to the game but were outsmarted by their opponent and when the U.S. looked close to finding an equaliser, Daley Blind netted Dumfries’ low cross to extend the lead for the European side.

The Netherlands thus took a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

As the U.S. kept pressing for some late drama, Haji Wright missed from a tight angle in the 75th, but pulled one back for the U.S. just a minute later, sending home a cross from Christian Pulisic with a stunning looping ball into the far corner.

Their comeback, however, didn’t last long as Dumfries got on the scoreboard himself in the 81st minute to wrap up matters.

“The aim of the match was to win and I’m happy I was able to help the team," said Dumfries, whose parents named him after American actor Denzel Washington.

“I was pleased for Daley (Blind) too. If I’m honest we’ve had some criticism recently. And I think it’s a good boost for both of us that we were important tonight for the group."

After the win, the Netherlands team had grand celebratory welcome back to the team hotel.

In the quarterfinals, the Netherlands will take on Argentina, who defeated Australia 2-1.

