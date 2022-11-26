FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Opens Up On His Injury, Promises To Return Soon

Brazil kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey with a convincing win against Serbia on Friday. There was one niggling point for the five-time World Cup winners at the end of the game and it was their star striker Neymar’s injury. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has now opened up on his fitness and vowed to make a comeback in the FIFA World Cup as soon as possible.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt has no explanation. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born, it would be Brazil. Nothing in my life was given or easy i always had to chase my dreams and my goals. Never wishing evil on anyone but helping those in need. Today has become one of the hardest moments in my career… and again in a world cup. I have an injury yes, it’s boring, it’s going to hurt but I am sure I will have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself. Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? Never ! I am a child of the impossible god and my faith is endless," Neymar wrote on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

Neymar picked up an injury to his right ankle during the match against Serbia and came off the pitch in the 80th minute. The former Barcelona striker was even spotted in tears on the Brazil bench after he was subbed off. There is no official word yet on the seriousness of the injury but it is being widely reported that Brazil fans can expect to see Neymar in the playing 11 in the knockouts.

Neymar has already become the most-fouled player in this edition of the FIFA World Cup with nine offenses being committed against him, despite playing just 79 minutes.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil’s Neymar Out of Group Stage with Ankle Injury

Neymar was also severely injured before the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2014. The 30-year-old had to leave the pitch after he was ruthlessly tackled by Colombia’s Juan Zuniga during the quarter-final encounter.

Striker Richarlison scored a brace in the World Cup opener to earn full three points for his side against Serbia. After clinching a win in the opening game, the Selecao will face Switzerland on Monday at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Read all the Latest Sports News here