FIFA World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud Becomes France's All-time Top Scorer with 52 Goals

Olivier Giroud became France’s record scorer on Sunday with 52 goals, eclipsing the mark he shared with Thierry Henry after striking against Poland at the World Cup.

Giroud, 36, gave France a 1-0 lead just before half-time in their last-16 tie at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on his 117th appearance for his country. The Frenchman had not scored a goal in Russia four years ago.

It was the AC Milan forward’s third goal of the tournament after his brace against Australia in France’s opening group game.

In the end, defending champions France booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory against Poland.

Les Bleus, who will face either Senegal or England for a spot in the last four.

Keeper Hugo Lloris made his 142nd appearance and is now tied with Lilian Thuram as France’s most-capped player.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, in the 75th and added minute after 90 minutes, which were his fourth and fifth goals in Qatar. Mbappe also became the first player to score nine World Cup goals before his 24th birthday, having netted as many as Argentina’s 35-year-old Lionel Messi.

It helped Mbappe to erase painful memories from last year’s European championship, when he missed the decisive penalty that sent Switzerland into the last eight after a shootout following a 3-3 draw.

A handball by Dayot Upamecano gave Lewandowski a chance of scoring a consolation goal with a penalty that was first saved by Lloris before being retaken — and scored — as the keeper did not have his feet on the line.

Robert Lewandowski scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Poland from the penalty spot at the second attempt.

