FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar vs Ecuador Live Score and Latest Updates: Valencia Puts Ecuador Ahead ; QAT 0-1 ECU

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 21:50 IST
Al Khor, Qatar
The highly anticipated day is here as hosts Qatar get the ball rolling in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against South American visitors Ecuador.
The match will mark the first-ever World Cup game in the middle-east as the hosts look to kick things off with a victory.
But, they will be wary of the potential of the Ecuadorian challengers who have prior experience in the Read More
Enner Valencia is brought down by the goal keeper in a 1v1 scenario and the referee signals to the spot.
Penalty for Ecuador.
Abdelkarim Fadlalla comes in with a firm challenge to thwart the run of Gonzalo Plata on the right just as the Ecuadorian seemed like he had a great crossing opportunity.
The Latin American team show their experience as they have really got into their stride within the opening 10 minutes, giving the hosts the runaround.
Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia thinks he has put his team ahead as he nods the ball into the net after some penalty box pinball resulting from an Ecuador free kick.
But to the dismay of the South Americans, the goal is disallowed for an offside.
A huge let-off for the hosts.
And away we go!
Qatar get us underway shooting from left to right.
The hosts are clad in their traditional red drip while Ecuador play in all yellow on the evening.
Hosts Qatar will start the game with a 5-3-2 formation while Ecuador have opted for a conservative 4-4-2.
The atmosphere is building! 😁#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jpH28QL2Ze
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
La’eeb 🫶#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BmqeDmZAET
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
Here’s how 🇶🇦 and 🇪🇨 line-up today!#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The hosts take on Ecuador in the curtain raiser at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
The Latin American country has made it to the round of 16 in the past once and will be aiming to at least equal the feat if not better it this time around.
It will be interesting to see if Qatar can open the tournament on home soil with a victory to mark a special occasion or if the Ecuadorians run out winners in the campaign opener.
ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: The Beautiful Game Masks The Ugly Truth in Qatar
What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar (QAT) and Ecuador (ECU) will be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place on November 20, Sunday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will begin at 9:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.
Qatar vs Ecuador Possible Staring XI:
Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Assadalla, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali
Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia
Read all the Latest Sports News here