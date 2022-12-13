FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatari Journalist Khalid al-Misslam Passes Away

In a second event of the same nature within a week, a Qatari photojournalist named Khalid al-Misslam was declared no more after collapsing while covering the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Al-Misslam, who was working for Al Kass TV, met his untimely end on Saturday, just days after US reporter Grant Wahl collapsed during the quarterfinal game between Argentina and The Netherlands.

“Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently. Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family", a post on social media by Gulf Times read.

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW— Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

Separated by barely 48 hours, the two incidents have come under scrutiny with Wahl’s brother alleging that the Qatari government may have had a hand in the untimely demise of the journalist.

Prior to the unfortunate incident, Wahl was reportedly detained by Qatari authorities after sporting a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. It is also reported that Wahl’s phone was confiscated for tweeting about the incident.

The 2022 World Cup, the first in the Middle East was one mired in controversy even before a kick of the ball and multiple political demonstrations grabbed headlines.

Qatar, an Islamic state, still prohibits same-gender relationships and has been under the microscope for its treatment of the queer community.

The discussion around the LGBTQ community has been one that has surfaced time and again during the tournament. French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera turned up to the game between France and England draping a pullover with the colours of the rainbow flag represented on the sleeve.

Demonstrations related to the revolution in Iran following the passing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the nation’s moral police, found their way to the country where the biggest spectacle on earth was ongoing.

Four games remain to be played including the two semifinals, the third-place playoff and the big final in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Argentina take on Croatia in the final four on Wednesday and France face Morocco on the following night.

The winner of the fixture will contest the title on Sunday, while the losing side in the final four will slug it out for a third-place finish a day prior.

