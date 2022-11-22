FIFA World Cup 2022: Robbed On Air, Argentine Reporter Left Baffled With Local Cops

An Argentine reporter was robbed on AIR as she was covering the FIFA World Cup, nevertheless, she got the shock of her life when she went to a police station to report the incident. Dominique Metzger, currently covering the FIFA World Cup 2022 for Todo Noticias, said that she was asked what sort of punishment should be handed to the thief.

“I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began,” the Todo Noticias reporter was quoted as saying by The Express.

“The policewoman said to me ‘We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?’” she said.

“Do you want him to be sentenced to five years in prison? Do you want him to be deported?" police asked Metzger.

Metzger was reporting from one of the fan parks of Qatar when the robbery occurred. According to The Express, she reported the loss of her money and credit card to authorities.

Police told Metzger that she could choose between a five-year police sentence or deportation for the felon, who managed to rob her of the money, credit card and documents she kept in her handbag. More than 20,000 cameras with facial recognition technology have been installed at and near the eight stadiums of Qatar where the FIFA World Cup 2022 games are taking place.

