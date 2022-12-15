FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia Supporter Who Asked 'Where is Lionel Messi' is Now Rooting for Argentina

From losing the opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Saudi Arabia to reaching the finals of football’s greatest show on Earth, it has certainly been a sensational turnaround for Argentina. Not many would have thought that the Lionel Messi-led side would eventually manage to feature in the summit clash in Qatar. The Albiceleste’s epic comeback not only proved them wrong but also forced some followers to switch sides in hilarious manner. One football fan recently created a buzz after comically transforming himself from a Saudi Arabia fan to an Argentina supporter.

It all started on November 22 after Argentina suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia. The green-clad Saudi Arabia supporter took a sly dig at the Argentina skipper after the game and repeatedly interrupted a South Korean reporter. The fan walked into the frame and kept saying, “Where is Messi?”

However, the same person was recently spotted wholeheartedly rooting for Argentina after Lionel Scaloni’s men thrashed Croatia in the semi-finals on Wednesday. He was spotted wearing an Argentina scarf during an interview. The much-talked-about supporter was even heard chanting, “Vamos Argentina.”

In the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina will take on defending champions France on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.This is going to be Messi’s final chance to clinch the prestigious World Cup trophy for the very first time. “I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final. It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker had told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole after semi-final triumph over Croatia.

Messi scored one goal and scripted an assist in the semi-finals against Croatia. He is now the highest male goal-scorer for Argentina in World Cups. Messi scored his 11th FIFA World Cup goal against the Croatian side and overtook Gabriel Batistuta’s record of 10 goals.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner has till now netted five goals and recorded three assists at the Qatar World Cup.

France, on the other hand, overpowered Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals to make it to their second consecutive World Cup finals after the heroics in Russia 2018.

