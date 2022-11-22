FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Saudi Ghost Will Haunt Argentina Forever'-Fans Hail 'Biggest Upset'

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, sending shock waves across the world and especially among Messi fans. The 51st-ranked Saudis were trailing to Lionel Messi’s 10th minute penalty, but Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute after punishing poor Argentine defending.

Saudi Arabia’s fans were then sent into delirium five minutes later as Al-Dawsari curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Argentina were on course to match Italy’s record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home a 10th-minute penalty.

But for three goals being chalked off for offside, one for Messi and two for Lauturo Martinez, Argentina would have been home and dry before halftime but the game was turned on its head after the break in extraordinary fashion.

Nevertheless, Twitter was outraged and some of them wasted no time in hailing Saudi coach for this amazing win. Here are some of the top reactions.

People casually checking the #ARGKSA scoreline on their lunch break…pic.twitter.com/tUVX8eJVVW— A Funny Old Game (@sid_lambert) November 22, 2022

Everyone in the world in every language right now.#ARGKSA pic.twitter.com/Y2AFvZODwW— Duolingo UK (@duolingoUK) November 22, 2022

Give Herve Renard his flowersThe 54 years old French man is a national team specialist #ARGKSA pic.twitter.com/H3AS4G6uar— COKER’S HEIR™ (@MichieReign) November 22, 2022

#ARGKSA One Of The Best Performance By Goalkeeper I’ve seen In My LifeFilled With Pure Passion & Emotion. Saudi Arabia Goalkeeper Is Brilliant , Man Of The Match For Me!! pic.twitter.com/5Gz8hBKkGu— Neymar Speaks ️ (@Njr_Speaks) November 22, 2022

Earlier former Argentina forward Sergio Aguero criticised his country’s football association (AFA) after he was denied entry to the team’s World Cup training base ahead of their group stage opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Aguero scored 41 goals in 101 games for Argentina, representing them at three World Cups and helping them win the 2021 Copa America - their first major title in 28 years.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to wish his countrymen luck before they opened their campaign but was told the right accreditation could not be arranged in time for him to meet his former team mates.

