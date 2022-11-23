FIFA World Cup 2022: Sergio Aguero Irate With AFA For Not Issuing Credentials to Visit Team

Former Argentina and Machester City striker Sergio Aguero, who is in Qatar at the moment at the invitation of FIFA for the World Cup 2022, was left frustrated with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) for not issuing the 34-year-old- access to visit the players’ and wish them ahead of the tournament.

Aguero, who had to hang up his boots after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, was furious as he wasn’t permitted to meet his country’s representatives at the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

“If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face. Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo [Messi] said, we will all be walking together,” he tweeted.

“I couldn’t see the team yet. But, let’s see. Everything is kind of weird. It’s been about three or four days since I asked for the credential to have access to the concentration and they still haven’t given it to me, when I see that other people get off the plane and they are given it right away,” he was quoted as saying on streaming platform Twitch.

Aguero, who is famously tight with national captain Lionel Messi, used to share a room with La Pulga on their travels during the forward’s playing days.

“It is strange that they do not give you a quick credential. I have been in the National Team and they make a credential for you quickly. What do I know… the AFA. That makes me angry. I never did anyone wrong. I always behaved well. Perhaps there are people who don’t like that I say bad things to them. And if they don’t want me to go, there is no problem, but then say it to my face”.

” Look if I go to Spain and I still haven’t gone to see my teammates. No, thanks for inviting me … I just wanted to visit the boys to wish them luck, but now that’s it, I’m not going to bother them hours after the debut. It will be left for later,” he said.

Argentina’s world cup campaign was off to a disastrous start after they went down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Messi and co. play their upcoming games against Mexico and Poland in the upcoming days to finish off their Group stage fixtures.

Read all the Latest Sports News here