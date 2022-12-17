FIFA World Cup 2022: Significance of Third Place Play-Off Match

Croatia and Morocco are all set to face each other in the third-place play-off game today (December 17) at Khalifa International Stadium. This match is between the two losing semi-finalists - Croatia, who lost to Argentina and Morocco, who were defeated by France.

The third place playoff game is usually played a day before the big final, and the winner gets the distinction of being the third-best team in the tournament. Now, is this something new? Well, no! This has been going around in FIFA from quite a long except two instances when the World Cup did not have this fixture in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

In the first edition of FIFA World Cup in 1930, which Uruguay hosted, there was no fixture to announce the third best team and the second instance was in the 1950 edition, in Brazil.

The first time the FIFA World Cup organised a third-place play-off match was in the 1934 in Italy, wherein Germany defeated Austria 3-2 to secure the third place in Naples.

In the last edition, i.e. in 2018, the third-place play-off game was played between England and Belgium, who lost to Croatia and France, respectively. The third place was won by Belgium, who defeated the English men 2-0 with the help of goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.

we NEED to have this for our atlas lions too this was belgium when they got the third place in 2018 ! pic.twitter.com/DMC0qMEdjZ— S’🇲🇦 (@caslov33r) December 15, 2022

Though, playing World Cup final is a dream for every team but the third place match is also very significant. The winning team is rewarded with a Bronze medal but more importantly, they also get a huge cash reward for finishing third.

ALSO READ | France Coach Didier Deschamps Eager to Defend World Cup Title in the Final

On Saturday, either Croatia or Morocco will get their hands on $27 million and will also be recognized as the third best team of this season. Now, will fourth placed team pack bags empty handed? No. The team coming fourth will get $25 million.

If you're curious about what's at stake, financially, at this point in the World Cup, here's the team payouts:⚽️ Fourth Place — $25 million🥉 Third Place — $27 million🥈 Second Place — $30 million🥇 First Place — $42 million pic.twitter.com/pk9ip731zC — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) December 14, 2022

This fixture is adapted by most of international football competitions as it recognizes the teams’ efforts. This fixture was lastly seen in UEFA Nations League, FIFA Women’s World Cup, and Copa America as well.

It will be interesting to see how Croatia and Morocco will battle on Saturday for the Bronze medal and $27 million cash prize. All the football fans in India can tune in at 8:30PM IST for the live match broadcast.

Read all the Latest Sports News here