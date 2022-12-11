FIFA World Cup 2022: Who Will Win Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe Leads Race Ahead of Lionel Messi and Olivier Giroud

The Golden Boot will be awarded to the player who scores the most goals at FIFA World Cup 2022. If two players are equal, the one with the most assists will win it. If two or more players are still equal, the one who has played the fewest minutes will triumph.

KYLIAN MBAPPE (5 Goals)

The 23-year-old scored against Australia in his side’s opening Group D match and bagged a second-half double against Denmark as France booked their knockout spot.

France’s talisman failed to find the net as Tunisia recorded a famous upset in their final group match.

He added two more goals to his tally in a 3-1 win against Poland in the last 16, but was unable to score in France’s 2-1 quarter-final win over England.

LIONEL MESSI (4 Goals)

The Argentina great is playing in what he has said is probably his last World Cup. The 35-year-old opened his account by burying a spot kick in a shock Group C loss to Saudi Arabia, before scoring and assisting Enzo Fernandez in an emotionally charged win over Mexico.

Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16, putting his side ahead after 35 minutes with a coolly taken low strike for his 94th international goal.

He also assisted a goal and scored in Argentina’s quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level, and his fans around the world are hoping he can finally help deliver a World Cup for his country this time around.

OLIVIER GIROUD (4 Goals)

Giroud, 36, surpassed Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time top scorer when he netted his 52nd goal in 117 appearances for Les Bleus in their 3-1 World Cup last-16 win over Poland.

He had drawn level with Henry on 51 after netting a double in France’s 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

Giroud also scored in France’s 2-1 quarter-final win over England.

3 goals

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) *

Alvaro Morata (Spain) *

Marcus Rashford (England) *

Enner Valencia (Ecuador) *

Bukayo Saka (England) *

Richarlison (Brazil) *

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) *

2 goals

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) *

Harry Kane (England) *

Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) *

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) *

Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) *

Neymar (Brazil) *

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) *

Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) *

Rafael Leao (Portugal) *

Kai Havertz (Germany) *

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) *

Ritsu Doan (Japan) *

Ferran Torres (Spain) *

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) *

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) *

Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) *

Cho Guesung (Korea Republic) *

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Breel Embolo (Switzerland) *

Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco)

* Denotes a player whose team have been eliminated.

Player TEAM GOALS ASSISTS GAMES MINUTES Kylian Mbappe France 5 2 5 387 Lionel Messi Argentina 4 2 5 481 Olivier Giroud France 4 0 4 317

Golden Boot winners in FIFA World Cup

1930: Guillermo Stabile (8 goals)

1934: Oldrich Nejedly (5)

1938: Leonidas da Silva (7)

1950: Ademir de Menezes (8)

1954: Sandor Kocsis (11)

1958: Just Fontaine, France (13)

1962: Florian Albert, Garrincha, Valentin Ivanov, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez and Vava (4)

1966: Eusebio (9)

1970: Gerd Muller (10)

1974: Grzegorz Lato (7)

1978: Mario Kempes (6)

1982: Paolo Rossi (6)

1986: Gary Lineker (6)

1990: Toto Schillaci (6)

1994: Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov (6)

1998: Davor Suker (6)

2002: Ronaldo (8)

2006: Miroslav Klose (5)

2010: Thomas Muller (5)

2014: James Rodriguez (6)

2018: Harry Kane (6)

