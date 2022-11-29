CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » FIFA World Cup 2022: Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo Pick Their Top 4 Ahead of Last Group Stage Fixtures
2-MIN READ

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo Pick Their Top 4 Ahead of Last Group Stage Fixtures

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 18:02 IST

Doha, Qatar

FILE - Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney attends the Europa League final soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland on May 26, 2021. Rooney has agreed to be D.C. United’s next coach, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, July 10, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. (Aleksandra Szmigiel/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has picked the four teams he thinks will advance to the final four of the world's most prestigious tournament. While Portugal icon Luis Figo also threw in his two cents on the topic

The final round of the group phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is here after nearly 10 days since the start of the tournament in Qatar and the tournament seems to be shaping up well.

Despite all the controversies surrounding Middle East’s first-ever World Cup, the tournament has proved to be an exhilarating one with multiple upsets in the opening days including the likes of Argentina going down to Saudi Arabia and Germany falling at the hands of Japan in their respective openers.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has picked the four teams he thinks will advance to the final four of the world’s most prestigious tournament.

While Portugal icon Luis Figo also threw in his two cents on the topic.

Speaking during the VISA Match Centre on Viacom18 Sports’ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation, Rooney and Figo discussed the probable semi-finalists

Rooney picked Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England to advance to the semi-finals in Qatar.

“My four semifinalists are Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England,” said Rooney.

Whereas, Figo, chose Brazil, Argentina, Spain and Netherlands as his picks.

Viacom18 Sports experts Rooney and Figo both feel that the South American giants Brazil and Argentina will make it to the last four of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Brazil has had a great start to their campaign winning both their group matches so far, against Serbia (2-0) and Switzerland (1-0).

Argentina, on the other hand, had a forgettable start as they lost their inaugural group match against Saudi Arabia 1-2. However, they bounced back and won the next against Mexico 2-0.

Belgium appears to be the most precarious choice on the list as the ageing team look far from their best. The Belgian red devils opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Canada, before succumbing 2-0 to a spirited Morocco side.

England started the tournament on strong footing as they romped to a 6-2 victory over Iran before being held to a lacklustre goalless draw by the USA.

Spain demolished Costa Rica 7-0 to open their campaign. Luis Enrique’s men followed the thrashing up with a 1-1 draw against heavyweights Germany.

The Netherlands got their campaign off to a successful start with their 2-0 win over Senegal but their next fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

