FIFA World Cup 2022: 'When Will West Realise...'-Qatari Scholar Hits Out at Journalist Detained for Wearing Rainbow T Shirt

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is not even two days old and the host nation is already facing allegations of suppressing dissent. In one such incident, one US Journalist was briefly detained at one of the venues where he went to cover US’ Cup opener against Wales. He claimed that the security at the venue detained him as he was wearing a T-shirt that had rainbow on it. In popular culture, rainbow is often identified with the LGBTQIA movement.

Qatar, which is a conservative Muslim nation, doesn’t support the whole idea. Meanwhile, the journalist received support on Twitter, several Qatari citizens schooled him for ‘respecting the values of others.’

One outspoken Qtari scholar Dr Nayef bin Nahar lashed out at Grant Wahl, adding ‘Let’s not forget that the West is not the spokesperson for humanity.’

“As a Qatari I’m proud of what happened. I don’t know when will the westerners realize that their values aren’t universal. There are other cultures with different values that should be equally respected. Let’s not forget that the West is not the spokesperson for humanity."

“Respect the culture of the region and follow the rules as civilized person," another Qatari national tweeted.

Earlier, Grant Wahl had tweeted that he was stopped from entering the stadium for the US-Wales game. “Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed,” he tweeted.

He was later detained when he tried to enter the stadium while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQIA+ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said Wednesday supporters boycotting the World Cup in Qatar were “right to do that" but hoped his team would do enough to persuade fans at home to watch them on television.

“I think they are right because they believe in that, so no problem with that," Van Gaal said before the Dutch side trained for the first time since arriving in Qatar the previous day.

“I hope that we play so fantastic that at the end of the tournament when we play the final they shall look on television and see how good we are."

Some fans, particularly in Europe, have pledged to boycott this year’s World Cup, which starts on Sunday, as Qatar‘s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community has come under the spotlight.

The Dutch FA recently criticised FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s call to focus on the football during the tournament and on Thursday the Netherlands squad are due to meet with migrant workers in the Qatari capital.

