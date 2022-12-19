FIFA World Cup: Emiliano Martinez Wins Golden Glove; Enzo Fernandez Named as Best Young Player

FIFA World Cup 2022 ended with Argentina being crowned as the winners and along with that, the tournament also felicitated some players for their outstanding contributions. The list of awards included Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and best young player of the tournament.

Golden Glove is given to the best goalkeeper and this time Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez bagged the award. Martinez was the showstopper in Argentina vs France final as he saved crucial goals in the nail-biting penalty shootout. The Aston Villa goalkeeper saved two spot kicks in his country’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands before denying Coman in the final.

Therefore, he secured three clean sheets in seven appearances for Argentina and also saved three penalties (1 in final) in World Cup shootouts.

After receiving the golden glove, he said,

“It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer," said the Aston Villa keeper.

“All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.

“I left very young for England. I dedicate this victory to all my family."

Another special award of the night was for the best young player in the tournament. Enzo Fernandez won this award as he starred in many crucial matches for Argentina. He got his first chance on the field in the final group game against Poland and then the 21-year-old netted his first-ever goal for Argentina against Mexico during the group stage.

Apart from these two awards, there was Golden Boot award, won by Kylian Mbappe for maximum number of goals this tournament - 8. Whereas, Golden Ball was awarded to Messi for being the best player at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Messi, who has smashed 26 goals for Argentina in major international tournaments, is now the only player to win the Golden Ball twice (2014 and 2022).

After the win, Messi said, “I want to play a few more games as a world champion. I was lucky to clinch every title in my career; this was the only one missing. I want to take this one there (to Argentina) and enjoy it with everybody else."

