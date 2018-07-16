GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Luka Modric Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Young Player Award

Modric was named man-of-the-match three times in Croatia's seven games in Russia, but even the Real Madrid midfielder was powerless to stop France's firepower and the rise of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

AFP

Updated:July 16, 2018, 8:52 AM IST
Croatia's Luka Modric poses with the FIFA Golden Ball award as France's Kylian Mbappe poses with the FIFA Young Player award. (REUTERS)
Moscow: Croatia captain Luka Modric won the Golden Ball award for the World Cup's best player despite being on the losing side to France in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday.

Modric was named man-of-the-match three times in Croatia's seven games in Russia, but even the Real Madrid midfielder was powerless to stop France's firepower and the rise of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the young player of the tournament award after scoring his fourth goal of the competition in the final, which France won 4-2.

Belgium captain Eden Hazard finished second in the running for the Golden Ball, with France's Antoine Griezmann, who also scored his fourth goal of the tournament in the final, coming third.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper.

Despite Griezmann and Mbappe getting on the scoresheet, England's Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot for his six goals.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
