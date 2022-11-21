CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Football
    • »
  • LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran Updates 6-1: England Hit Iran for Six

Live now

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran Updates 6-1: England Hit Iran for Six

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Live Updates: England vs Iran in match 1, Senegal vs Netherlands in match 2, and USA vs Wales in match 3, Qatar in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khol

By: Sports Desk

Vineet Ramakrishnan

News18 Sports

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 20:47 IST

Qatar

England vs Iran and Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard Latest World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on GarethBalesWales. Read More

Nov 21, 2022 20:47 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: FULLTIME!; England Beat Iran 6-2

England Win.

A brace from Bukayo Saka in addition to goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish ensured England registered a resounding 6-2 win over Iran who pulled two back through Mehdi Taremi

ENG 6-2 IRN

Nov 21, 2022 20:43 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90+10' GOAL! Taremi scores from the spot; ENG 6-1 IRN

GOAL!

Iran score from the spot as Taremi slots it home past Jordan Pickford

ENG 6-2 IRN

Nov 21, 2022 20:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90+10' Penalty for Iran ; ENG 6-1 IRN

Iran have a penalty for a foul by Stones inside the box.

Nov 21, 2022 20:38 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90+8' Azmoun hits the bar ; ENG 6-1 IRN

Sardar Azmoun is played through on goal as he latches on to the ball before firing one on target.

But, Pickford palms it on to the bar to keep the scoreboard from ticking.

Nov 21, 2022 20:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90' 10 minutes added on ; ENG 6-1 IRN

At the end of the regulation 90, a further 10 minutes are to be added on in this game at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Nov 21, 2022 20:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90' GOAL! England get their sixth ; ENG 6-1 IRN

GOAL!

Jack Grealish nets England’s sixth of the night thanks to some selfless play by Callum Wilson, who carries the ball into the danger area before pulling it back for the Manchester City player.

ENG 6-1 IRN

Nov 21, 2022 20:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 83' England chance ; ENG 5-1 IRN

Rashford wiggles his way through the defenders as he sells a couple of dummies before getting a shot away, cutting in from the left.

His attempt is blocked and England have another corner.

Nov 21, 2022 20:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 77' Iran Substitution ; ENG 5-1 IRN

Sardar Azmoun come on in place of Ahmad Nourollahi.

Nov 21, 2022 20:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 75' Callum Wilson on for Harry Kane; ENG 5-1 IRN

Newcastle’s Wilson makes his way onto the field as he replaces skipper Kane.

Southgate makes use of his squad depth as he uses all five available changes for the first time in a World Cup game.

Nov 21, 2022 20:14 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 72' GOAL! England get their fifth; ENG 5-1 IRN

GOAL!

49 seconds is all it took for Rashford to get on the scoresheet after coming off the bench.

The Manchester United man takes a couple of touches before pushing the ball into the back of the net from the left after being played through by Kane.

ENG 5-1 IRN

Nov 21, 2022 20:11 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 70' Substitution for England; ENG 4-1 IRN

Eric Dier, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish come on in place of Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount.

Nov 21, 2022 20:08 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 65' GOAL! Iran pull one back; ENG 4-1 IRN

GOAL!

Mehdi Taremi grabs a goal for the Iranians with a first-time strike following a brilliant through ball by Ali Gholizadeh which spilts the English defence.

ENG 4-1 IRN

Nov 21, 2022 20:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 62' GOAL! Saka gets his second; ENG 4-0 IRN

A dey to remember for Saka as he grabs his second goal after some good individual work on the left.

The Arsenal man cuts in from the left to make room for a shot and pulls the trigger.

The ball bustles into the back of the net.

ENG 4-0 IRN

 

Nov 21, 2022 19:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 56' England chance; ENG 3-0 IRN

Maguire drives from around his own box to find Kane in the middle of the park.

The English skipper plays Sterling through on goal with a deft flick.

Sterling runs towards the goal but is thwarted by the last Iranian defender.

Nov 21, 2022 19:54 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 54' England corner; ENG 3-0 IRN

The Three Lions earn a corner following some good work around the penalty box by goalscorer Bellingham.

But, the corner is dealt with by the Iranian keeper who punches the ball away.

Nov 21, 2022 19:53 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 51' England on the ball; ENG 3-0 IRN

Gareth Southgate’s men have come out of the tunnel with a sense of confidence reflective of their strong first-half showing.

The English move the ball around with an air of positivity around their play.

Nov 21, 2022 19:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: SECOND HALF; ENG 3-0 IRN

England get the second half underway as the seek to add to the scoreline.

Three changes for Iran as Alireza Jahanbaksh, Ali Karimi and Roozbeh Cheshmi make way for Ali Gholizadeh, Saeid Ezatolahi and Hossein Kanaani.

Nov 21, 2022 19:31 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: HALFTIME; ENG 3-0 IRN

England head into the break with a three-goal advantage.

Brilliant display of attacking football from the English Lions in the opening 45 minutes of their World Cup campaign.

 

Nov 21, 2022 19:28 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 45 +11' Opportunity for Iran; ENG 3-0 IRN

Jahanbaksh is presented with a great opportunity to pull one back for Iran before halftime as Taremi finds him at the far end.

But the Feyenoord player skies his effort.

Nov 21, 2022 19:23 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 45' 14 added minutes; ENG 3-0 IRN

14 minutes of time to be added on at the end of the first period for injuries and stoppages.

Load More

Read more

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on Gareth Bale’s Wales.

England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | ENG vs IRN | ENG vs IRN Commentary | ENG vs IRN Live Score | ENG vs IRN Live Updates | ENG vs IRN Score,

England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.

The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.

USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

Read all the Latest Sports News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS