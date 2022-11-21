LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran Updates 6-1: England Hit Iran for Six

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 20:47 IST
Qatar
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on GarethBalesWales. Read More
England Win.
A brace from Bukayo Saka in addition to goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish ensured England registered a resounding 6-2 win over Iran who pulled two back through Mehdi Taremi
ENG 6-2 IRN
GOAL!
Iran score from the spot as Taremi slots it home past Jordan Pickford
ENG 6-2 IRN
Iran have a penalty for a foul by Stones inside the box.
Sardar Azmoun is played through on goal as he latches on to the ball before firing one on target.
But, Pickford palms it on to the bar to keep the scoreboard from ticking.
At the end of the regulation 90, a further 10 minutes are to be added on in this game at the Khalifa International Stadium.
GOAL!
Jack Grealish nets England’s sixth of the night thanks to some selfless play by Callum Wilson, who carries the ball into the danger area before pulling it back for the Manchester City player.
ENG 6-1 IRN
Rashford wiggles his way through the defenders as he sells a couple of dummies before getting a shot away, cutting in from the left.
His attempt is blocked and England have another corner.
Sardar Azmoun come on in place of Ahmad Nourollahi.
Newcastle’s Wilson makes his way onto the field as he replaces skipper Kane.
Southgate makes use of his squad depth as he uses all five available changes for the first time in a World Cup game.
GOAL!
49 seconds is all it took for Rashford to get on the scoresheet after coming off the bench.
The Manchester United man takes a couple of touches before pushing the ball into the back of the net from the left after being played through by Kane.
ENG 5-1 IRN
Eric Dier, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish come on in place of Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount.
GOAL!
Mehdi Taremi grabs a goal for the Iranians with a first-time strike following a brilliant through ball by Ali Gholizadeh which spilts the English defence.
ENG 4-1 IRN
A dey to remember for Saka as he grabs his second goal after some good individual work on the left.
The Arsenal man cuts in from the left to make room for a shot and pulls the trigger.
The ball bustles into the back of the net.
ENG 4-0 IRN
Another goal for Saka! 💥#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/WLDsSvVfn4
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022
Maguire drives from around his own box to find Kane in the middle of the park.
The English skipper plays Sterling through on goal with a deft flick.
Sterling runs towards the goal but is thwarted by the last Iranian defender.
The Three Lions earn a corner following some good work around the penalty box by goalscorer Bellingham.
But, the corner is dealt with by the Iranian keeper who punches the ball away.
Gareth Southgate’s men have come out of the tunnel with a sense of confidence reflective of their strong first-half showing.
The English move the ball around with an air of positivity around their play.
England get the second half underway as the seek to add to the scoreline.
Three changes for Iran as Alireza Jahanbaksh, Ali Karimi and Roozbeh Cheshmi make way for Ali Gholizadeh, Saeid Ezatolahi and Hossein Kanaani.
▶️ The second half is underway!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022
England head into the break with a three-goal advantage.
Brilliant display of attacking football from the English Lions in the opening 45 minutes of their World Cup campaign.
⏸ A strong start from England gives them a half-time lead. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022
Jahanbaksh is presented with a great opportunity to pull one back for Iran before halftime as Taremi finds him at the far end.
But the Feyenoord player skies his effort.
14 minutes of time to be added on at the end of the first period for injuries and stoppages.
England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.
England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:
Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun
Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.
Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:
Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou
Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst
Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.
The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.
USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:
Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James
USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic
