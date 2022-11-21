LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs The Netherlands Updates: SEN vs NED

Read more

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on Gareth Bale’s Wales.

England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | ENG vs IRN | ENG vs IRN Commentary | ENG vs IRN Live Score | ENG vs IRN Live Updates | ENG vs IRN Score,

England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.

The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.

USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

Read all the Latest Sports News here