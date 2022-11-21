LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs The Netherlands Updates: SEN vs NED

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 22:18 IST
Qatar
The African outfit try to hit on the counter as three forwards sprint forward awaiting a through ball in from the wings.
However, the ball supplied is hit with a bit too much power as Dutch keeper Andries Noppert rushes off his line to collect it.
Berghuis has space to shoot from outside the box after a quick move by the Dutch.
However, the midfielder’s shot is hit hard, but not as true. The ball flies over the target as another chance comes to nought.
The Netherlands have a free kick in a dangerous area, very similar to their previous one, with Gakpo and Berghuis once again standing over the ball.
The ball is delivered in, but the Senegalese custodian Eduord Mendy raises the highest and punches it away.
The Dutch were very nearly the architects of their own downfall as a reluctant pass inside their own penalty box almost gifted a chance to Idrissa Gana Gueye.
The Netherlands defenders get back just in time to keep the ball out, but that was a nervy moment back there.
Sarr bring a long ball down at the edge of the box with a scrumptious touch before side-stepping a defender to make some space for the shot as he tries to curl one in at the far post.
But, Dutch skipper Van Dijk heads the ball out.
Lovely play from the young Senegal forward.
Berghuis plays a cross in but the African nation deals with the danger as they get the ball out of harm’s way, forcing the Dutch to build up from the back once again.
Stupendous move from the Dutchmen as Bergwijn releases Berghuis with a ball between two defenders with the outside of his boot.
The Ajax midfielder, Berghuis, finds Frenkie De Jong on the other side and urges him to shoot. But, the Barcelona man delays his shot as he tries to sit a defender down, but the Senegalese defensive unit get back in time to thwart the chance.
Big let off for Senegal.
Cody Gakpo, who has been lively, plays a delicious cross in towards the far post from the right wing.
Blind gets a head to it but the ball flies wide of the mark.
Netherlands try to hit their opponents on a quick break after winning the ball near the halfway line. Gakpo carries the ball forward before laying it off to Jansen on the right, who pulls it back into the middle.
But, the Senegalese defensive unit is on hand to get the ball away.
Sarr, who has been actively involved in the opening exchanges of the game has the chance to get a shot away as he is afforded some space outside the box.
The 24-year-old pulls the trigger but the bar sails over the crossbar.
Ismaila Sarr with some clever feet to outwit Dutch defender De Ligt.
The Bayern stopper back brings the Watford star down to concede a free kick.
Some brilliant football on display here from the Dutch. They work their way well into the box but can’t find the decisive touch to put the ball into the back of the net.
Good start to the game.
The African outfit have come off strong off the block as they display some energetic legs in the opening minutes of the game.
They need to maintain this tempo if they are to get the better of the formidable Dutchmen.
The Netherlands get us underway shooting from left to right.
The Netherlands will be spotted in their customary orange jersey, while Senegal appear in all whites.
The Dutchmen under the tutelage of Louis Van Gaal start off in a 5-3-2 formation, captained by Virgil Van Dijk, making his World Cup debut.
Senegal, led by Kalidou Koulibaly, start off in a 4-3-4 formation under the watchful eye of Aliou Cisse.
Senegal take on The Netherlands in the second game of the day.
The Group A fixture will see the African and European outfits go head to head against each other looking for an opening victory in Qatar.
England Win.
A brace from Bukayo Saka in addition to goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish ensured England registered a resounding 6-2 win over Iran who pulled two back through Mehdi Taremi
ENG 6-2 IRN
GOAL!
Iran score from the spot as Taremi slots it home past Jordan Pickford
ENG 6-2 IRN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on Gareth Bale’s Wales.
England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.
England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:
Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun
Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.
Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:
Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou
Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst
Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.
The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.
USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:
Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James
USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic
