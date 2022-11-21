FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: England Rampant Against Iran; ENG 3-0 IRN

Live now
GOAL!
England rampant.
Bellingham wins the ball at the centre of the park to play it to Harry Kane, who does well to find Sterling in the box and the Chelsea forward taps in from close range to put the Three Lions three up.
ENG 3-0 IRN
GOAL!
Maguire cushions the ball down with his head off a corner to direct the ball towards Saka and the Arsenal teenager pulls the trigger as she shoots with his left to send the ball into the back of the net.
ENG 2-0 IRN
Iran launch a dangerous attack down the right wing before playing a low cross into the box.
Rice drops in deep to cut the ball out and see the danger off.
Sterling earns the Three Lions a corner with some neat footwork.
The resulting set piece is swung in as Harry Maguire gets a head to it on. But, unfortunately, the ball hits the crossbar and comes out.
Unlucky for the Manchester United man.
England work the ball well into the danger area with a couple of intricate passes as Saka, from the left, finds Mount charging into the box.
The Chelsea midfielder strikes it in stride but has to watch it hit the side netting. Big chance for England.
England have a free kick near the halfway line as Trippier tries to catch the opponent by surprise as he takes yet another quick set piece looking for skipper Kane.
It almost works, but the Iranians wake up just in time to clear the danger.
Beiranvand is back to his feet after treating his bleeding nose following his clash with the defender.
The ball is back in play briefly before the Iranian custodian signals for a switch before going back to the ground clutching his face.
Backup keeper Hossein Hosseini will replace the unfortunate Alireza Beiranvand.
England have a chance to take the lead following a Kieran Trippier free-kick which finds Harry Kane. Kane plays a good cross into the box. But the Iranian custodian Beiranvard gets a hand to it before colliding into onrushing defender Hosseini as Harry Maguire finds the side netting
England get their world cup campaign underway against the Iranians at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
England will be in their traditional white drip while Iran sport their red.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on Gareth Bale’s Wales.
England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.
England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:
Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun
Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.
Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:
Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou
Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst
Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.
The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.
USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:
Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James
USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic
