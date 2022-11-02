FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Thomas Muller's Tryst With Destiny in Middle East

The unbridled joy that overcomes mortal beings as a result of the ball rolling, swerving, jolting or simply just crossing the goal line and sending a bulge into the net is probably one of the purest emotions in the beautiful game.

And a goal at the grandest stage of them all, the FIFA World Cup, can not only turn the scorer’s life and legacy around but can also send the football-mad global population into a frenzy time after time.

The prestige and everything that comes along with being the highest scorer in the world’s greatest showpiece belongs to the clinical German legend Miroslav Klose, who pipped the Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo Nazario to take his stead at the summit of the scoring charts at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil that Die Mannschaft went on to win.

But, the self-proclaimed Raumdeuter, Thomas Muller of Germany has the opportunity to surpass his countryman, and a host of other household names along the way, if things go to plan.

The 33-year-old, who has a knack for popping up in front of the goal time and again, has notched 10 goals over three editions of the world cup after he burst onto the international scene in South Africa back in the year 2010.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Floating Hotel for Fans Sets Sail for Doha

At the first-ever World Cup held in Africa, the Bayern Munich forward managed to score five times and followed it up with another five strikes four years later in Brazil to take his tally at the big stage to double digits.

But, the joyous smirk on the face of the defending champions was wiped clean off in Russia at the 2018 edition, where Muller and his beloved Germany crashed out before the knockout stages as the Bavarian attacker failed to add to his burgeoning tally.

Interestingly, he has the rare luxury of possibly scaling multiple milestones en route to his potential record-breaking endeavour to reach the summit of the goal scorers list at the world’s largest spectacle.

Every goal that the man from Weilhiem scores in Qatar would take him past legends of the game who have made a niche for themselves in football history books with their goal-scoring exploits at the biggest event of them all.

Muller is joint seventh along with illustrious names such as Gary Linekar, Gabriel Batistuta, Grzegorz Lato, Teofilo Cubillas and compatriot Helmut Rahn ahead of the opening day in Qatar.

One strike at the Middle East’s debut world cup will lift him beyond his current peers and place him alongside boyhood hero Jurgen Klinsmann and Hungarian Sandor Kocsis, who have 11 goals to their name each.

In the event that he nets twice in the desert regions spectacle, he would be on par with the likes of three-time world cup winner and arguably the best player in the history of the sport, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known by his other moniker, Pele.

If the two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Muller, manages to find the net thrice in oil-rich Sheikdom he would level the exploits of Frenchman Justin Fontaine who has 13 goals to his name.

Four goals would see Muller draw level with his namesake, Gerd Muller, who is currently third on the list. The iconic ‘Der Bomber’ made a living off netting a multitude of goals at the international and domestic scenes over the expanse of his glittery career. The German hero has 14 goals to his name at the flagship FIFA event that he amassed over just two world cups in Deutschland colours.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner would join the likes of Ronaldo who helped Brazil to World Cup glory twice with his contributions to the Selecao of 15 goals in three tournaments.

Bayern Munich’s player of the season for the year 2021-2022 would reach dizzy heights if he manages to make the scoreboard tick half a dozen times at the Islamic state as that would place him level with Klose himself at 16 goals at the World Cup.

As uncanny as it might sound, seven goals at the upcoming world cup would put Muller in a league of his own at the very top of World Cup football scorers rankings as the baby-faced assassin seeks to banish the ghosts of Russia and redeem himself after the disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign.

Read all the Latest Sports News here