FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 Argentina vs Chile LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a precursor to the Copa America, Argentina return to international duty when they play host to Chile in their fifth game of CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualification on Friday, June 4. The international qualifier will be played at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, in Santiago del Estero, Argentina and is scheduled to start at 05:30 am IST.

The hostcome into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Peru last November in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. They have made a strong start to their upcoming WC qualification campaign, winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches. On the other hand, the visitors have had a frustrating start to their campaign, securing just four points from their opening four games. However, they defeated Bolivia 2-1 in March in an international friendly game.

Chile won 1-0 in the last World Cup qualifier (2008) and they would want to repeat this result on Friday. A win here could get their 2021 campaign back on track and possibly see them climb into the top four.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 Argentina vs Chile: Team News, Injury Update

Lionel Scaloni’s side has no injuries as of now. While, Chile will be unable to field Arturo Vidal, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Argentina possible starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Juan Foyth, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Chile possible starting line-up: Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Fabian Orellana, Cesar Pinares, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 Argentina vs Chile kick-off?

The Argentina vs Chile game will kick off at 05:30 AM IST on Friday, June 4, at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

What TV channel will show the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 Argentina vs Chile match?

Unfortunately there will be no live telecast of this match in India.

How can I live stream the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 Argentina vs Chile fixture?

Fans can keep track of the scores from the official social media accounts of the respective national teams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here