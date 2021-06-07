FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

India will square off against their Asian rivals Bangladesh in their penultimate Group E match of the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers on Monday, June 7. The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

Even though both sides are drawn in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Asian Qualifiers, they are officially knocked out of the world cup event.

The Blue Tigers are yet to register a victory in the ongoing WC qualifying campaign, having lost three and sharing points on the same number of occasions. They are stuck at the fourth position in the points table of Group E, behind Qatar, Oman and Afghanistan and they come into this tie on the back of a narrow 0-1 loss to Qatar, last time out.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two draws and four losses from six outings. However, they managed to hold Afghanistan to a 1-1 draw in their last match, which would boost their confidence somewhat.

India will hope to show some fighting spirit in this penultimate fixture to finish third in the group that will ensure them an automatic spot in the third round of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Igor Stimac’s side can finish fourth and still book their place in the third round of the qualification but they have to be among the four best fourth-placed teams. Nevertheless, finishing fifth ,the team then has to make its way via a playoff round.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 India vs Bangladesh: Team News, Injury Update

Both sides have noteworthy players in their ranks and have not announced any injury concerns yet.

India possible starting line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Bangladesh possible starting line-up: Anisur Rahman Zico, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Masuk Mia Jony, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 India vs Bangladesh kick-off?

The India vs Bangladesh game will kick off at 07:30 PM IST on Monday, June 7, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.

What TV channel will show the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 India vs Bangladesh match?

Live TV telecast of the match is available on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SD/HD (Hindi) channels.

How can I live stream the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 India vs Bangladesh fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here