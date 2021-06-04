FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Brazil vs Ecuador LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Brazil vs Ecuador LIVE Streaming: Brazil will be looking to maintain their unbeaten 2022 World Cup qualification start when they host Ecuador at the Beira Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre on Saturday.

The five-time world champions Brazil are unbeaten in the qualifiers with an impressive 4-0-0 record so far. When the WC qualifiers began last year, they opened with a dominant 5-0 win over Bolivia in October, followed by a 4-2 win over Peru four days later. In their next two fixtures the following month the Selecao registered a slender 1-0 win against Venezuela and a 2-0 victory away to Uruguay last time out.

On the other hand, the visitors have had a strong start to their qualification campaign by winning three of their opening four matches. Gustavo Alfaro’s side began with a narrow 0-1 loss to Argentina, their only defeat so far. Since then they have put together three consecutive wins against Uruguay, Bolivia and a 6-1 win over Colombia last time out. The Ecuadorian outfit now sit third in the current standings, just a point behind Argentina in second and two points adrift of their Saturday’s opponents Brazil.

However, the upcoming fixture will be the first matchday since last fall and a new start for teams across the league.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Brazil vs Ecuador: Team News, Injury Update

Both sides have impressive players in their ranks and have not announced any injury concerns yet.

Brazil possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Ecuador possible starting line-up: Alexander Dominguez (GK), Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Christian Noboa, Fidel Martinez, Angel Mena, Juan Cazares, Enner Valencia

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Brazil vs Ecuador kick-off?

The Brazil vs Ecuador game will kick off at 06:00 AM IST on Saturday, June 5, at the Beira Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

What TV channel will show the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Brazil vs Ecuador match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of this match in India.

How can I live stream the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Brazil vs Ecuador fixture?

Fans can keep track of the scores from the official social media accounts of the respective national teams.

