FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Streaming: Even as uncertainty looms over the staging of the Copa America this year in Brazil, the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers roll on in Colombia, where Argentina travel in their quest to maintain their unbeaten campaign. The second-placed La Albiceleste, who drew 1-1 with Chile last time out, will be wanting to get back to winning ways against Colombia and close the gap on leaders Brazil.

Colombia continue to wear a new look under new coach Reinaldo Rueda, with senior players James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao not being called up due to injury and fitness issues, and Juan Fernando Quintero not being allowed to travel from China. However, Colombia will be taking confidence from their important 3-0 victory over Peru as the try to end Argentina’s unbeaten run.

Argentina and Colombia will be facing each other after a gap of almost two years.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Colombia vs Argentina: Team News, Injury Update:

Colombia possible starting line-up: Ospina; Medina, Mina, Sanchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Cuellar, Uribe, Diaz; Muriel, Zapata

Argentina possible starting line-up: E Martinez; Foyth, Otamendi, Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico; Martinez, De Paul, Paredes, Di Maria; Messi, Lautaro

What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Colombia vs Argentina kick-off?

The Colombia vs Argentina game will kick off at 04:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 9, at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Colombia.

What TV channel will show the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Colombia vs Argentina match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of this match in India.

How can I live stream the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Colombia vs Argentina fixture?

Fans can keep track of the scores from the official social media accounts of the respective national teams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here