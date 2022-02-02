FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Cruise Past Paraguay, Argentina Trump Colombia

Brazil ended Paraguay hopes to making it to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with a 4-0 win in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier Belo Horizonte. Philippe Coutinho, Raphinha, Antony and Rodrygo were on target in Brazil’s win. Coutinho scored the pick of the goals as Brazil scored twice in the last four minutes and Real Madrid striker Rodrygo scored his first international goal to cap off the comfortable win.

The win further cemented Brazil’s position as one of the top guns in the tournament, taking place in December.

Colombia, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina, which all but ended their hopes to qualifying for the World Cup. Colombia have had a miserable record throughout the qualifiers and are now on a seven-match goalless streak.

In Cordoba, Argentina produced a dominating performance but it was Lautaro Martinez’s 29th minute goal that got them the narrow win.

Third-placed Ecuador had the chance to secure qualification but were held to a 1-1 draw by Peru. Michael Estrada gave them the lead in the second minute after a mistake from Alexander Callens.

But he was guilty of missing a golden chance in the second half when he was one-on-one with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Peru’s Edison Flores made Ecuador pay for the miss as he scored a a far post header off Luis Advincula’s cross in the 69th minute to help his team get the draw.

Brazil top the South American qualifying group with no defeats in 15 games and the win extended to 61 matches their unbeaten home record in World Cup qualifiers.

Paraguay, who have yet to win any of their first five games under coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, are second bottom of the 10-team group with 13 points from 16 games.

It was a successful but frustrating night for Raphinha, who scored one, had another chalked off, and also hit the post.

The Leeds United winger thought he had put Brazil 1-0 up after just 93 seconds only to see the goal ruled out after a lengthy consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

However, with 28 minutes gone he superbly controlled a long ball from Marquinhos and wriggled between two defenders to put Brazil 1-0 ahead.

He was unlucky not to get another early in the second half but saw his volley come back off the post.

Philippe Coutinho got a deserved second for the home side just after the hour when he placed a sumptuous shot into the top corner of the net from 30 meters out.

Antony made the scoreline more reflective of the play with four minutes left when he curled a left-foot shot past a helpless keeper.

And Rodrygo tapped home a minute later to round off a commanding performance from the five-times world champions.

Vinicius Jnr, Matheus Cunha, and Lucas Paqueta also came close for Brazil, who, with qualification already guaranteed, fielded a much-changed side.

Talismanic striker Neymar was out injured and there were rare starts for goalkeeper Ederson, midfielder Fabinho, left back Alex Telles and captain on the night Dani Alves.

New Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes made a substitute appearance in the second half.

(With Reuters inputs)

