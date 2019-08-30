FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Midfielder Amarjit Kiyam Ruled Out from Games vs Oman and Qatar

New Delhi: Indian football team midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a hand injury during training.

Amarjit, who led the Indian team in the U-17 World Cup in 2017, was part of coach Igor Stimac probables for the preparatory camp.

The players assembled for the camp on August 19 in Goa.

"Midfielder @KiyamAmarjit has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a broken hand in training," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted.

Midfielder @KiyamAmarjit has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a broken hand in training 😢 Wishing him a speedy recovery! 🙏#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 29, 2019

India begin their campaign against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Asian champions Qatar in Doha on September 10.

Afghanistan is other team in the group.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.