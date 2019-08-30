Take the pledge to vote

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Midfielder Amarjit Kiyam Ruled Out from Games vs Oman and Qatar

India begin their World Cup qualifiers campaign vs Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Qatar in Doha on September 10.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Midfielder Amarjit Kiyam Ruled Out from Games vs Oman and Qatar
Amarjit Kiyam suffered a hand injury during training. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
New Delhi: Indian football team midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a hand injury during training.

Amarjit, who led the Indian team in the U-17 World Cup in 2017, was part of coach Igor Stimac probables for the preparatory camp.

The players assembled for the camp on August 19 in Goa.

"Midfielder @KiyamAmarjit has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a broken hand in training," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted.

India begin their campaign against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Asian champions Qatar in Doha on September 10.

Afghanistan is other team in the group.

