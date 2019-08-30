FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Midfielder Amarjit Kiyam Ruled Out from Games vs Oman and Qatar
India begin their World Cup qualifiers campaign vs Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Qatar in Doha on September 10.
Amarjit Kiyam suffered a hand injury during training. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
New Delhi: Indian football team midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a hand injury during training.
Amarjit, who led the Indian team in the U-17 World Cup in 2017, was part of coach Igor Stimac probables for the preparatory camp.
The players assembled for the camp on August 19 in Goa.
"Midfielder @KiyamAmarjit has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a broken hand in training," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted.
Midfielder @KiyamAmarjit has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Oman and Qatar after suffering a broken hand in training 😢
Wishing him a speedy recovery! 🙏#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 29, 2019
India begin their campaign against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Asian champions Qatar in Doha on September 10.
Afghanistan is other team in the group.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Tuesday 27 August , 2019
HP Chromebook x360 Review: Windows 10 Better Watch Out
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- Saaho First Reactions: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film Gets Mixed Response from the Viewers
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Virgil van Dijk Beats Ronaldo and Messi to Win UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Lucy Bronze Win Women's Award