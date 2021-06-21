FIN vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 Group B match between Finland vs Belgium: Finland will take on Belgium in their last Group B match at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The match is scheduled to start from 12:30 AM (IST). Belgium has had a dominating start in the tournament, winning both their opening group matches. Meanwhile, Finland has had a mixed start to their maiden European Championship campaign. They won the season opener against Denmark, followed by a defeat at the hands of Russia last time out.

However, the tournament debutants can still book a place in the next round with victory in St Petersburg, but it will an uphill task against an impressive Belgium side, who’ve already been assured of their spot in the round of 16. In an improbable dream scenario, the Danes’ chances to qualify for the next round should they defeat Russia and Finland lose heavily to Belgium or end-upthird in case the former pick up a win.

Euro 2020 Finland vs Belgium: Team News, Injury Update

Head coach Markku Kanerva will have a full-strength Finnish squad at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez’s side will be without the services of Timothy Castagne, who’s been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after sustaining a head in the match against Russia.

FIN vs BEL Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

FIN vs BEL Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 21 at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

FIN vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Teemu Pukki

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Jeona Toivio, Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Robin Lod

Strikers: Joel Pohjanpalo, Romelu Lukaku, Teemu Pukki

FIN vs BEL Probable XIs

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Jukka Raital, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here