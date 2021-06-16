FIN vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Finland and Russia: Finland will look to continue their winning march when they next take on Russia in their second Group B match in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020 on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 06:30 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Finland are coming into this game after registering a bittersweet 1-0 win over Denmark. On the other hand, Russia were beaten 0-3 on the Matchday first at the hands of Belgium last weekend.

Both Finland and Russia have faced each other on four occasions in the past. Russia have won all four games. They have netted 15 goals against Finland and conceded just once.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match between Finland and Russia; here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs RUS Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the FIN vs RUS match in India

FIN vs RUS Live Streaming

The match between FIN vs RUS is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

FIN vs RUS Match Details

The match between FIN vs RUS will be played on Wednesday, June 16, at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

FIN vs RUS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Aleksandr Golovin

Vice-Captain: Lukas Hradecky

FIN vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Lukas Hradecky

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev

Midfielders: Aleksandr Golovin, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Aleksei Miranchuk

Forwards: Teemu Pukki, Artem Dzyuba

Finland vs Russia probable XI:

Finland Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukas Hradecky; Sauli Vaisanen, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Tim Sparv, Robin Lod; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Russia Predicted Starting Line-up: Anton Shunin; Georgi Dzhikiya, Anderi Semenov, Dmitri Barinov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoev, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba

