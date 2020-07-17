Finally Some Good News in 2020: Rohit Sharma Congratulates Real Madrid on Winning La Liga

Rohit Sharma on Friday congratulated Real Madrid after they secured their 34th La Liga title.

Real Madrid secured the 2019-2020 La Liga trophy after a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal on Thursday night. Karim Benzema scored twice in a game they needed to win to assure the title with a game still to play this season.

"Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations!" Rohit, who is the La Liga ambassador in India, said in a tweet.

"Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any," he added.

Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any. #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Pbake4efQq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 17, 2020

The Indian cricketers are currently enjoying a forced break at their homes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 5 lakh lives across the world.

Rohit, who is La Liga's brand ambassador in India, had said in the past that he is an ardent Real Madrid supporter.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2019-20 Win Will Go Down in History: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

Meanwhile, following Real Madrid's title win, coach Zinedine Zidane stated that he is the happiest person in the world at the moment.

"There are people who say that happiness makes no noise, but I'm the happiest person in the world on the inside right now. Many thanks to everyone for the support," Zidane was quoted as saying at the post-match presser by the club's official website.

ALSO READ | I'm The Happiest Person in The World Right Now: Zinedine Zidane After Real Madrid Win La Liga

It was the second La Liga title for Zidane as Madrid coach after he led them to league glory in 2017.

Sergio Ramos also paid a rich tribute to Zidane, saying everything the Frenchman touches 'turns into gold'.

ALSO READ | Zinedine Zidane The Key Man in Real Madrid's 1st La Liga Title Since Cristiano Ronaldo Left

"Everything Zidane touches turns into gold," Ramos told La Liga. "We believe in him and in his work. He's the one who has to make the difference, he's a person who trusts players, and few do. We hope he stays here for a very long time, he is unique."

(With inputs from IANS)