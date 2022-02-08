Financial Grant: States Want AIFF to Take A Leaf Out of BCCI Book

The All India Football Federation’s member associations have asked its parent body to take a leaf out of the BCCI’s book when it comes to granting monetary aid to affiliated states.

The world’s richest cricket board was cited as example by the member associations during the AIFF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held last Saturday in Mumbai.

“Some members cited examples of BCCI’s support to the state associations in terms of financial support, and urged the AIFF to help them with adequate funds to continue the development of football in their respective states," an federation insider told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

AIFF president Praful Patel said the matter will be “reviewed for sure", but at the same time he also urged the associations to build on a working relationship and seek support from their respective state governments.

Patel also pointed out the support from the governments in Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal for the development of football.

During the AGM, Patel said that the AIFF will be sanctioning financial grant to the state associations.

“Under exceptional circumstances, we did offer a COVID solidarity fund last year, and we will be working on our budget to stand with the state associations again this year," he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that N A Harris, the president of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA), wanted the AGM to pass a special resolution that allows Patel to continue for a fourth term as AIFF chief, a suggestion that was rejected by the incumbent as it is in violation of the Sports Code.

AIFF sources said Harris had argued that the AGM being the most powerful body had the power to pass a resolution.

Some members had raised the matter of election, which has been pending for more than a year, and how to go about the pending case.

It was then decided to form a three-member committee to expedite the matter, concerning the election of office bearers of the AIFF, which has been pending before the Supreme Court.

“The AIFF elections are currently a matter of sub-judice, and Patel informed the House about his unwillingness to continue for an extended term.

“Patel also stated that the AIFF had approached the Supreme Court in 2020 on whether the federation should conduct the election as per the old constitution, or wait for the new constitution to be issued, and awaits a decision on the matter," a member in the know of things said.

In its AGM held in December 2020, the AIFF’s general house had approved the extension of the term of the executive committee till the Supreme Court decides on a pending case related to the framing of a new constitution and election process.

The four-year term of the current executive committee had ended in December 2020 and under normal circumstances, the elections would have been held long ago. Patel, who has been AIFF president since 2012, is ineligible to contest as per the National Sports Code.

Last week’s meeting in Mumbai, held on the sidelines of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup final between South Korea and China, was the first physical AGM of the federation in two years.

The AIFF said that 25 member state associations physically attended the meeting, including the two associate members — RSPB and SSCB — while seven member associations attended it virtually, along with members from FIFA and Asian Football Confederation.

