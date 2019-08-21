Fiorentina Confirm Frank Ribery Arrival From Bayern Munich
Frank Ribery signed a two-year contract with Italian Serie A side Fiorentina after his contract came to an end with Bayern Munich.
Franck Ribery joined Fiorentina (Photo Credit: Fiorentina/Twitter)
Former France and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is to join Fiorentina, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.
The club’s website showed a video of the 36-year-old stepping off a private jet at Florence’s Peretola airport before meeting officials.
Italian media said that around 300 Fiorentina supporters were also waiting to greet him.
Ribery said that his former Bayern teammate Luca Toni, an ex-Italy international who had two stints with Fiorentina, had helped convince him to make the move.
“He told me it’s a great club and a beautiful city,” said Ribery, who was due to undergo a medical before signing a two-year contract.
Ribery joined Bayern in 2007 and won 21 major titles with the Bavarians including the 2013 Champions League and Club World Cup, as well as five German Cups and nine Bundesliga titles.
Viel Glück in Florenz, @FranckRibery! ❤👉 https://t.co/NBWTaezd4J pic.twitter.com/ynVgIYqlQd— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 21, 2019
He scored 16 goals in 81 appearances for France although he was regarded as never fulfilling his potential on the international stage.
Fiorentina narrowly avoided relegation last season and will start the new campaign under new ownership after American billionaire Rocco Commisso bought the club from the Della Valle family.
