Fiorentina Sign Spain's Alvaro Odriozola on Loan from Real Madrid

Spanish international right-back Alvaro Odriozola has signed for Fiorentina on loan from Real Madrid, the Italian club announced on Saturday. In a statement, Fiorentina said that Odriozola arrives in Tuscany on a season-long loan after struggling to nail down a place in the Madrid first XI.

The 25-year-old signed for Madrid from Real Sociedad in 2018 but since then has made just 43 appearances for the 13-time European champions. Last year he played 16 times in all competitions, scoring twice.

Odriozola has played four times for Spain, with his last appearance for ‘La Roja’ coming in 2018.

Fiorentina host Torino in their second match of the new Serie A season later on Saturday after losing 3-1 at Roma last weekend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here