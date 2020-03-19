English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Fiorentina Suffer Ten Coronavirus Cases, Frank Ribery Donates 50000 Euros

Fiorentina (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Italian club Fiorentina were hit with ten coronavirus cases and three members of the staff were in hospital.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
Milan: Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso revealed on Wednesday ten members of the Italian outfit have tested positive for coronavirus, with three in hospital.

"The situation is worsening, in the club we have about ten people affected by this unfortunate disease, three members of staff are in hospital," Commisso told Sky Sport Italia from the United States.

Players infected include Italian forward Patrick Cutrone, Argentine German Pezzella and Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic.

As a result the Tuscany side have launched a fundraiser to help city hospitals with former France midfielder Franck Ribery donating 50,000 euros ($54,000).

"I want to thank Ribery for his donation," said Commisso.

"We've started well, we've already raised 420,000 euros with a target of 500,000."

Serie A rivals Brescia also confirmed two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 which has killed nearly 3,000 people in Italy.

