FIR Could be Lodged Against Sacked U-17 Assistant Coach Alex Ambrose, Says Bhaskar Ganguly

AIFF hasn’t ruled out the possibility of lodging an FIR against the recently sacked assistant coach of the Indian U-17 women’s football team Alex Ambrose.

Former Indian football team captain and a member of the Committee of Administrators, Bhaskar Ganguly said that the authorities will wait on the report from the manager and would discuss the situation before moving forward with legal action.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ganguly said “Alex Ambrose has already been sacked. If need be, an FIR would be lodged against him. Of course, the CoA will have a discussion on this. We have to wait for the team to return to India. We need to look at the manager’s report”.

Ambrose was sent back from the European exposure tour the team was on after reports of misconduct emerged.

The horrendous episode came to light as a player of the squad was missing from her dorm and her roommate raised the issue to head coach Thomas Dennerby. Ambrose who apparently denied any wrongdoing was reprimanded and sent back to India with immediate effect once the pictures and texts that he sent to the player surfaced. The assistant coach was initially suspended before being shown the exit door after his return to India.

“An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival,” read the statement on the AIFF’s official website once talk of the incident erupted.

However, Ambrose has still denied his involvement in the incident, with his lawyer defending the former assistant coach stating that his client wasn’t given the opportunity to defend himself and maintaining that he was forced to admit something that he had never done through means of fear, intimidation, duress and coercion.

Ambrose’s lawyer also added that his client had not been informed about the charges and allegations levelled against him.

“My client has been sacked and terminated from his duties in an illegal, unlawful and unjust manner without following the due process of law,” claimed Ambrose’s lawyer.

Former election commission of India chief and CoA member Sy Quraishi said on Sunday that “Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.