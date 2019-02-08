LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fire in Brazil Kills At Least 10 in Flamengo Youth Football Facility: Reports

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, firefighters said.

AFP

Updated:February 8, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire in Brazil Kills At Least 10 in Flamengo Youth Football Facility: Reports
The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, firefighters said.
Loading...
Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo Friday, killing at least 10 people, authorities said.

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, firefighters said.

In addition to the deaths, three people were injured in the fire.

The cause was not immediately known.

Globo TV broadcast aerial footage of the fire, which it said had been brought under control after it burned for two hours.

The fire broke out at 5 am in the Vargem Grande district of Rio in a modern facility where the top-flight professional Flamengo squad also trains, the news website G1 said.

The dead were six players and four team staff, the channel Sportv said.

The main team had been due to practice at the same facility later in the morning.

Youth league teams also train at the facility, known as Ninho do Urubu.

Flamengo is the most popular club in football-crazed Brazil.

Distraught relatives rushed to the facility seeking information about loved ones, TV footage showed.

The training camp is in an area of western Rio that was hit by a huge storm Wednesday night. Six people were killed.

Because of those heavy rains the football facility remained without electricity or water Friday as the fire broke out, G1 reported.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram