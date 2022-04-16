First Time in Bundesliga! Referee Stops Football Match to Allow Muslim Player to Break his Ramadan Fast

In a heartwarming gesture on the football field, the match between Mainz and Augsburg was halted for the first time in the history of the German Bundesliga as the referee allowed a player to break his Ramadan fast.

Referee Matthias Jollenbeck stopped play during the 65th minute of the match at the WWK Arena, at sunset, to allow Moussa Niakhate to drink water to break his fast.

During the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which is from April 1 to May 1 this year, those observing the fast, do not drink or eat during daylight.

Niakhate broke his fast and then thanked the referee with a handshake.

For the first time in history, a Bundesliga game was stopped for so that a Muslim player could break his fast during the match.In the game between Augsburg and Mainz 05, the referee stopped the game at sunset so Moussa Niakhaté could take some fluids. pic.twitter.com/I8oqcP2Xpg — . (@Alhamdhulillaah) April 12, 2022

Aagin on Sunday, during the Bundesliga game between RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, referee Bastian Dankert allowed Mohamed Siamakan to drink water and break his fast.

“There is no general instruction in this regard. But of course, we support our referees allowing such drinking breaks during Ramadan at the request of the players," said Lutz Michael Frohlich, the director of communications for the German Referee Committee.

Last year, referee Graham Scott had halted the Premier League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace so that Foxes’ Wesley Fofana and Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast.

