Five Teams to Vie for Vedanta Women's League Title in Goa Starting October 6

The 5th edition of Vedanta Women’s League (VWL) in collaboration with Goa Football Association (GFA), will kick start from October 6 with double-header between FC Goa vs UC Telaulim at Navelim Ground and Sirvodem SC vs Compassion FC at Dramapur ground. VWL 2021-22 season will witness the double leg competition between five teams for the championship namely - Sirvodem Sports club, Compassion Football Club, United club of Telaulim, Futebol Club YFA and FC Goa. Over 100 women footballers across the Goa state will participate in the league playing for five participating teams.

Vedanta Women’s Football League has had four successful editions. Top performers from the league such as Karishma Shirvoikar and Michel Castanha have come out from the league.

“We are extremely happy to launch this 5th Edition of Vedanta Women’s league in collaboration with Vedanta. We sincerely appreciate Vedanta sports for partnering with us in this unique Footballing initiative that is Vedanta women’s league for five consecutive years, providing much needed platform for the talented women footballers across the Goa. I congratulate all the teams and their respective team managements for the upcoming league," Churchill Alemao, President of Goa Football Association said.

Annanya Agarwal, President- Vedanta Sports, welcomed all the participating teams and said, “At Vedanta, we believe India has massive potential to excel in the global sporting arena. Our vision at Vedanta Sports is to contribute towards upliftment of Indian youth through our robust grassroots sports development programs. Vedanta Women’s League is one such unique initiative, designed to create a platform for talented women footballers across the country to show their skills and gain exposure to competitive football. I am extremely excited about the upcoming 5th edition of the league, and eagerly looking forward to seeing many more talented women footballers emerging from Goa. Good luck to all the teams, and may the best team win - women’s football is the real winner."

