Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was hilariously ridiculed by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds five years back. The Deadpool actor, during an interview, had taken a cheeky dig at Ronaldo. The incident took place in 2018 while Reynolds was promoting the sequel of The Deadpool. When asked who should not watch the movie, Reynolds had a hilarious response. “People who are easily offended, those with taste and a sense of humour. People who don’t like to waste time or money and Cristiano Ronaldo. F**k that guy,” Reynolds was quoted as saying by EssentiallySports.

Ryan Reynolds’ love for football is an open secret and the 46-year-old, along with another Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney had purchased Welsh club Wrexham reportedly for £2 million in 2021. Last year, McElhenney had jokingly opened up on the possibility of roping in Cristiano Ronaldo. Responding to a tweet that read, “Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United if they receive a suitable offer this summer, per multiple reports", McElhenney had simply written, “Define suitable.”

Wrexham’s journey in the FA Cup came to a heart-breaking end earlier this week. Following Wrexham’s defeat, Ryan Reynolds said that he was proud of his side’s performance on the field.

“So proud of these boys. And the 4000-plus away supporters who gave it all Wrexham AFC,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted.

So proud of these boys. And the 4000 plus away supporters who gave it all. @Wrexham_AFC— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 7, 2023

Wrexham conceded two late goals against Sheffield United to crash out of the FA Cup on February 8.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia-based football club Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo will now reportedly earn $200 million a year. The former Real Madrid striker became a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated last year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored all four goals for his new side during a match against Al Wehda on Thursday. Ronaldo reached another milestone during the game as he netted his 500th league goal yesterday.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 503 goals in club football. His 503 league goals have come across five clubs. The 38-year-old scored 311 goals for Real Madrid. He netted 103 goals in two spells with Manchester United. Moreover, he scored 81 goals for Juventus, three for Sporting CP and now five for Al-Nassr.

Read all the Latest Sports News here