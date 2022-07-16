Foe Turned Friend! Lionel Messi Passes a Penalty to Sergio Ramos During a Warm-up Game

A few seasons back it was simply unimaginable to think of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi letting former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos take a penalty during a football match. But surprisingly that did happen recently during a match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and French football club Quevilly-Rouen on Friday.

The incident took place in the first half after Messi was fouled inside the penalty box. Messi, famous for stepping up from 12 yards, shocked everyone and let Ramos take the penalty. The Spanish defender made no mistake and scored the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute.

The incredible incident pretty soon became a huge talking point on social media. And here are some of the reactions to this memorable affair.

ALSO READ | Juventus and Atletico Madrid to Meet for Friendly Match in Israel

“If someone told me even one year ago that Messi will win a penalty and will let Sergio Ramos, who is his teammate, take it, I would have died of laughter,” wrote one football fan on Twitter.

If someone told me even 1 year ago that Messi will win a penalty and will let Sergio Ramos, who is his teammate, take it, I would have died of laughter. — Debojyoti Sarkar (@djsarkar18) July 16, 2022

While another social media user wrote, “Leo Messi won a penalty in PSG’s first pre-season game and gave it Sergio Ramos to take. Rivals turned out to be good friends.”

Leo Messi won a penalty in PSG’s first pre season game and gave it Sergio Ramos to take.

Rivals turned out to be good friends. pic.twitter.com/GU19W0d2uK — Muhammad (@Muhamma98360085) July 16, 2022

Another follower of the game opined that Ramos is a better penalty taker than Messi. “In a team, the best penalty taker always takes it. Statistically Ramos is far better than Messi. So what’s your point again,” read the caption of the post.

In a team, the best penalty taker always takes it. Statistically Ramos is far better than Messi. So what’s your point again? — Deuson Muto (@deuson12) July 16, 2022

Another Twitter user expressed that Ronaldo is a better penalty taker than both Messi and Ramos. “CR7 is a better penalty taker than both Ramos and Messi,” was written in the caption.

Cr7 is a better penalty taker than both Ramos and Messi — TBS (@nelson_hammed) July 16, 2022

While another football fan pointed out PSG defender’s supreme conversion rate while taking penalties. “Actually Messi comes last in taking penalties and Ramos has a 96% conversion rate which Messi cannot even achieve in his dreams,” read the caption of the post.

Actually messi comes last in taking penalties and Ramos has a 96% conversion rate which messi cannot even achieve in his dreams — Syed Ali (@TheMadridGuy14) July 16, 2022

Both Messi and Ramos started PSG’s first pre-season game under their newly-appointed manager Christophe Galtier. PSG increased their lead in the 54th minute of the match against Quevilly-Rouen after Djeidi Gassama scored the insurance goal for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Messi and Ramos joined the Paris-based giants ahead of the 2021-22 season as free agents. In the recently concluded Ligue 1 season, the Argentine scored six goals and notched 14 assists as PSG won the prestigious domestic title.

Ramos, on the other hand, has so far played 13 matches for PSG and found the back of the net twice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.