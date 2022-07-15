Football Club Yet to Suspend Player Who was Arrested for Alleged Rape

An unnamed English Premier League footballer who was arrested on suspicion of rape has not yet been suspended by the football club. The arrest had taken place on July 4 in north London over an alleged attack back in the month of June. The footballer, who is believed to be in his late twenties, was later re-arrested on suspicion of two attacks on a different woman. According to media reports, the player was expected to feature in the World Cup later this year.

The footballer has reportedly denied all the allegations.

“We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation,” the footballer’s club said in a statement to The Athletic.

“We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel,” the statement further read.

English Premier League has previously been jolted by allegations of rape against footballers on multiple occasions. Though, clubs have not been proactive enough to deal with the situation and take measured steps. Football clubs not suspending their players despite allegations against them is not something new.

Earlier, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who reportedly denied multiple sexual offences against six women, kept on playing for the English Premier League football club until the French left-back was charged by the police.

Midfielder Yvess Bissouma was not suspended by his former club Brighton and Hove Albion when he was arrested along with a man on a suspicion of sexual assault in Brighton last October.

Another Premier League outfit suspended one of its players last season after he was arrested on the suspicion of committing child sex offences. Though he eventually had to leave the club.

Earlier, English striker Mason Greenwood was suspended by his club Manchester United after his arrest on suspicion of assault, rape and threats to kill. Greenwood still remains suspended by The Red Devils. The 20-year-old striker was arrested on January 30. Two days later, he was arrested again for threats to kill and sexual assault. He is presently out on bail.

