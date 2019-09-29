Football Delhi Launches Second Season of Golden League for U-7, U-9 and U-11 Age Categories
The Golden League teams are to be mixed-gender and more points will provided to units with more girls.
The Golden League will start in Delhi from October 13. (Photo Credit: Football Delhi)
New Delhi: The second edition of Football Delhi's Golden League was launched on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. Close to 500 budding footballers came to the stadium to witness the kick-off, backed by the league's sponsors ONGC and Power Finance Corporation.
After the inaugural edition last year, the league, aimed at providing a platform to boys and girls between the age group of 5 and 11, is all set for its second year in a mixed-team format.
The league will have teams in three different categories -- U-7, U-9 and U-11 -- and will have both boys and girls in the participating teams. It will provide more points to the teams with more number of girls.
Last year, the Golden League saw 176 teams playing a total of 751 matches. This time, more than 200 teams are expected to register for the second edition of the league. A total of 1,200 matches across 15 venues will be played this season. The league will have matches on 12 consecutive Sundays with 100-150 matches each day, starting from October 13.
Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, "This is an ambitious project and would not have been possible without the support of all the stakeholders, sponsors and parents who have come out in huge numbers to the ground to support the league."
Speaking at the launch, Shivendra Dutt Shukla, General Manager (HR) and Head Corporate Sports, ONGC, said, "It is the first federation in Delhi which promotes grassroots level games. This will help the children not only with sports or personality, but also with their studies."
