Football Delhi Provide Financial Leeway to Players, Clubs and Academies Amid Covid Pandemic

Football Delhi in its executive committee meeting on July 3 decided not to charge any registration fees for player registration in FD Connect system and waive off the fees for Football Academy Accreditation and Licensing process with immediate effect till March 31, 2021.

The decisions were taken in the meeting, which was held via video conferencing, with 17 of the 20 members in attendance, in order to lessen the financial burden on players, clubs and academies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In another decision, the executive committee decided to organise a Digital Football Summit on August 3, 2020, the Delhi Football Day to commemorate the birthday of Padma Shri and Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri. The theme of the E-summit shall be, "Making Delhi a Vibrant Football City".

The association plans to invite influential speakers to be part of the Digital Football Summit and engage all local football stakeholders to play an important role in developing football in Delhi.

"Covid pandemic has severely hit players, referees, clubs and football academies in Delhi and the majority of them are under severe financial stress. This is the least we could do, expressing our solidarity with them in this difficult time," Shaji Prabhakaran, Football Delhi president.

Regarding the Football Summit, "We organising a Digital Football Summit on Delhi Football Day are part of our effort to continuously recognize the contribution of Sunil Chhetri and inspire every stakeholder in Delhi to make Capital City a vibrant football destination in Ind