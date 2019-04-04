English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Football Fan Exhumes Grandad's Skull To Celebrate Team's Historic Win
A lifelong Racing Club fan Gabriel Aranda takes the skull of his dead grandfather out of its tomb for good luck every time his team plays.
Racing Club won their third first division title this century. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Having only won two top-flight titles since 1966, Sunday's draw against Tigre -- which secured a third first division crown this century -- was a big deal for Racing Club.
Tens of thousands of supporters took to the streets of Buenos Aires to commemorate the win, congregating at the city's obelisk monument -- a famous meeting point for fans celebrating their team winning the Argentine league title.
Such was the importance of the victory, in the case of one fan, not even death could stop him taking to the streets to celebrate.
Not wanting a single member of his family to miss out on the historic victory, lifelong Racing fan Gabriel Aranda exhumed his dead grandfather's skull and carried it around the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate.
Speaking to a reporter -- who inexplicably tried to interview the skull with his microphone -- Aranda said his grandfather, Valentin Aguilera, would be feeling proud of his team winning the title.
Aranda explained to TNT Sports that he takes the skull out of its tomb for good luck every time Racing play.
Argentine football fans are known to be among the most passionate in the world, but Gabriel Aranda may have just raised the bar.
Tens of thousands of supporters took to the streets of Buenos Aires to commemorate the win, congregating at the city's obelisk monument -- a famous meeting point for fans celebrating their team winning the Argentine league title.
Such was the importance of the victory, in the case of one fan, not even death could stop him taking to the streets to celebrate.
Not wanting a single member of his family to miss out on the historic victory, lifelong Racing fan Gabriel Aranda exhumed his dead grandfather's skull and carried it around the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate.
Speaking to a reporter -- who inexplicably tried to interview the skull with his microphone -- Aranda said his grandfather, Valentin Aguilera, would be feeling proud of his team winning the title.
Aranda explained to TNT Sports that he takes the skull out of its tomb for good luck every time Racing play.
Argentine football fans are known to be among the most passionate in the world, but Gabriel Aranda may have just raised the bar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester United: Six Players Could Leave at End of Season as Red Devils Plan Squad Revamp
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Lakh, Gets New Aurora Green Paint
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Imitate Priyanka Chopra's Dance Steps in New Video
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results