Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar

The snow in Kashmir has not stopped I-League club Real Kashmir FC from getting out in the training ground and passing the ball around. The team has been able to play just a game in the league so far but was out in the ground for practice nevertheless.

Real Kashmir FC were supposed to play their first home match in Srinagar at the TRC ground on Thursday, December 12, but due to the non-functioning Srinagar airport, the match was cancelled. Real Kashmir's next match against Churchill Brothers was also scheduled as a home match but that has been cancelled as well.

Courtesy these cancellations, Real Kashmir will next travel to Imphal for their match against league debutants TRAU FC on December 22.

Despite the long gap in between and heavy snowfall in the city, Real Kashmir chose to get out for training. A video on social media shared by photojournalist Basit Zargar shows the football training in deep snow.

Snow football : @realkashmirfc team practicing for upcoming I league match pic.twitter.com/k0ggmNWh39 — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) December 13, 2019

The 45-second video shows the players playing passing around the football in what looks to be a warm-up and they can also be seen passing the ball by hand to each other.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and the area being under communication blockade, there were clouds around Real Kashmir FC being able to host games in Srinagar for I-League 2019-20.

However, ahead of the start of the season, Real Kashmir co-owner Sandeep Chattoo assured that they will host the game in the city but bad weather played spoilsport ahead of their first home game.

Real Kashmir so far have a point to show from one game. They travelled to Kalyani for their league opener against East Bengal and played out a 1-1 draw.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.