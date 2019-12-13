Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar

Real Kashmir FC players can be seen doing a warm-up training session in deep snow in Srinagar.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 13, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
Real Kashmir FC players practice in deep snow.

The snow in Kashmir has not stopped I-League club Real Kashmir FC from getting out in the training ground and passing the ball around. The team has been able to play just a game in the league so far but was out in the ground for practice nevertheless.

Real Kashmir FC were supposed to play their first home match in Srinagar at the TRC ground on Thursday, December 12, but due to the non-functioning Srinagar airport, the match was cancelled. Real Kashmir's next match against Churchill Brothers was also scheduled as a home match but that has been cancelled as well.

Courtesy these cancellations, Real Kashmir will next travel to Imphal for their match against league debutants TRAU FC on December 22.

Despite the long gap in between and heavy snowfall in the city, Real Kashmir chose to get out for training. A video on social media shared by photojournalist Basit Zargar shows the football training in deep snow.

The 45-second video shows the players playing passing around the football in what looks to be a warm-up and they can also be seen passing the ball by hand to each other.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and the area being under communication blockade, there were clouds around Real Kashmir FC being able to host games in Srinagar for I-League 2019-20.

However, ahead of the start of the season, Real Kashmir co-owner Sandeep Chattoo assured that they will host the game in the city but bad weather played spoilsport ahead of their first home game.

Real Kashmir so far have a point to show from one game. They travelled to Kalyani for their league opener against East Bengal and played out a 1-1 draw.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram