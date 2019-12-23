Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final

Lionel Messi is truly a sports star and the Barcelona footballer shares a huge fan following. And his rivalry with the equally famed Cristiano Ronaldo is well known. Fans of the two football superstars are divided as to who among the two is the greatest footballer, and they, time and again take to social media to fight it out. Following Juventus' loss against Lazio by 3-1 in the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana Final, Messi's fans once again took to social media to troll Cristiano Ronaldo.

The three goals for Lazio were scored by Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic and Danilo Cataldi while the single goal scored.

Soon after the match got over and the final result was announced, fans of Messi fans took to Twitter to troll the Argentine's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

A video shared by BT Sports Football also show Ronaldo quickly opened a silver medal that he and his teammates were given after the match.

Here's how others trolled Ronaldo after Juventus lost against Lazio in Supercoppa Italiana final:

"Ronaldo's not one for silver medals, is he?" 👀 CR7 was not having it. Straight off. pic.twitter.com/oy81C82xQO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 22, 2019

One of the fans said, "Apparently Air Ronaldo was still in the air during Juve's game against Lazio." One of the users wrote, "Cristiano Ronaldo with an impressive performance to help Lazio win the cup."

Here's how other Messi fans trolled Ronaldo after Juventus lost Supercoppa Italiana finals:

Messi in December: - Won his record 6th ballon d’or - Collected the Alfredo Di Stefano Award and his record 6th Pichichi Award - Won La Liga player of the month award for November Ronaldo in December: - Bottles the Italian super cup There are levels to this game #Messi pic.twitter.com/qOkopeTFAv — Joe (@MessidemicV2) December 22, 2019

Due to his extraordinary jump ronaldo was still in the air during Juve's game against Lazio#CocaColaSupercup pic.twitter.com/WyyPYxbaAR — Thor (@cruyffista10) December 22, 2019

Ronaldo bottling another final,just wait for his cry babies to say he is a big game player and start blaming sarri for the defeat. Bunch of clowns.! ?????? beaten twice by LaZiO in two weeks.???? pic.twitter.com/z53nob6NOt — mikel_szn (@grimptinho) December 22, 2019

Ronaldo fans what's your excuse for this big L again? Was the pitch in a bad shape? Or was the ball not pumped? Or did the ref rob Juve? Please I'd like to know ?????????? pic.twitter.com/7u4otBkcpP — Messi (@Sawftouch) December 22, 2019

Where is air ronaldo?? I taught he can fly and score when he wants ?? His plane crashed at Lazio junction???? pic.twitter.com/mqeiXxwBdf — Zunnurain???? (@Hustleuthman) December 22, 2019

Before Ronaldo, after Ronaldo. If I speak... pic.twitter.com/NgjZO6lnOf — José (@josepintoj) December 22, 2019

Juventus had been winning the league double for 4 years straight till Cristiano Ronaldo came into the picture. They've failed to win the Copa Italia and are 2nd in Serie A. May we not use our money to buy bad luck ?? — Tega?? (@Teghte) December 22, 2019

FOOTBALL IS NOT HIGH JUMP FOOTBALL IS NOT HIGH JUMP FOOTBALL IS NOT HIGH JUMP FOOTBALL IS NOT HIGH JUMP FOOTBALL IS NOT HIGH JUMP FOOTBALL IS NOT HIGH JUMP FOOTBALL IS NOT HIGH JUMP Juventus would have won if only Ronaldo just stayed on the ground. — Tzberry_official??? (@Tzberryofficial) December 22, 2019

Earlier this month, 32-year-old Lionel Messi created a record by winning the prestigious Balon d'Or award for the sixth time. The Barcelona star surpassed his on-field arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it for five times.

