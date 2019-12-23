Take the pledge to vote

Football
2-min read

Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final

Juventus lost to Lazio in the final of the Italian Supercoppa, as Lionel Messi fans took to social media to troll Cristiano Ronaldo.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi is truly a sports star and the Barcelona footballer shares a huge fan following. And his rivalry with the equally famed Cristiano Ronaldo is well known. Fans of the two football superstars are divided as to who among the two is the greatest footballer, and they, time and again take to social media to fight it out. Following Juventus' loss against Lazio by 3-1 in the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana Final, Messi's fans once again took to social media to troll Cristiano Ronaldo.

The three goals for Lazio were scored by Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic and Danilo Cataldi while the single goal scored.

Soon after the match got over and the final result was announced, fans of Messi fans took to Twitter to troll the Argentine's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

A video shared by BT Sports Football also show Ronaldo quickly opened a silver medal that he and his teammates were given after the match.

Here's how others trolled Ronaldo after Juventus lost against Lazio in Supercoppa Italiana final:

One of the fans said, "Apparently Air Ronaldo was still in the air during Juve's game against Lazio." One of the users wrote, "Cristiano Ronaldo with an impressive performance to help Lazio win the cup."

Here's how other Messi fans trolled Ronaldo after Juventus lost Supercoppa Italiana finals:

 

 

 

 

Earlier this month, 32-year-old Lionel Messi created a record by winning the prestigious Balon d'Or award for the sixth time. The Barcelona star surpassed his on-field arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it for five times.


