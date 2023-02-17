'Football, Its Been a Real Pleasure': Indian Forward Jeje Lalpekhlua Hangs Up His Boots

Star Indian forward Jeje Lalpekhlua decided to call time on his football career on Friday.

The 32-year-old striker took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to announce the news and expressed his gratitude to all those involved in his journey to the national team.

Jeje was crowned AIFF Footballer of the year in the year 2016 while also clinching the SAFF titles thrice. He hoisted the ISL trophy twice and also managed to win a Federation Cup, an Intercontinental Cup, a Tri-Nation series, and the I-League title.

“Today has been a very emotional day for me," he began.

“I have decided to bid goodbye to my playing career."

Jeje expressed how it was an absolute pride for him to pull on the blue jersey of the country on the international stage. The forward has represented the country in 56 games, netting 23 times for the Blue Tigers.

“I am very proud to have played for my country and there is no greater feeling than representing your nations", he continued.

The Mizoram-born player has also donned the shirt of famous football clubs in the nation including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and ISL franchise Chennaiyin FC.

“I am also thankful to all the opportunities that have been given to me by clubs across the country which I have played for."

The forward plied his trade at the Pune Football Club at youth level before going on to make a name for himself in the senior divisions.

He thanked everyone involved in his sparkling career and singled out the huge role played by his family as his biggest support system.

“I would like to thank all those who made this beautiful journey possible. All my coaches, clubs, teammates, opponents, friends, fans, mentors and last but not least my family. You all know without you nothing would have been possible."

Jeje hadn’t disclosed what he plans to do following his retirement from the game but said that he’d share his plans going forward in the near future.

“I will in the near future share with you all about my next chapter in life."

“I now look forward to spend time with my family something I have not got to do for many years."

“Football, its been a real pleasure", he signed off

