Football Laws Panel to Discuss Increasing Halftime to 25 Minutes For Super Bowl-style Shows

A request to increase halftime breaks to 25 minutes for Super Bowl-style entertainment shows will be discussed this month, football’s lawmaking panel IFAB said Friday. South American football body CONMEBOL made the request last month suggesting it would work for cup finals like its Copa Libertadores competition.

Law 7 of football currently states players are entitled to an interval at halftime, not exceeding 15 minutes. The International Football Association Board rules panel put the CONMEBOL request on the agenda for its expert advisers to discuss Oct. 27 at meetings being held remotely.

In 2009, a FIFA proposal to extend halftime from 15 to 20 minutes was rejected. It was criticised as a commercial move though FIFA cited the increasing time taken for players to reach locker rooms from the field.

The expert meetings this month will also get updates from ongoing trials to use temporary substitutes for players with suspected head injuries and the offside law.

The IFAB panel comprises the four British football federations and FIFA delegates. A business meeting is held in November to shape the agenda for a lawmaking annual session in February or March.

