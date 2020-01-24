Football Legend PK Banerjee Discharged from Hospital
PK Banerjee was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's Disease, Dementia.
Photo of former India captain PK Banerjee being felicitated by PM Modi on the first day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore)
Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital three days ago, was discharged on Friday.
"He has responded well to the treatment and is now stable. He is advised for discharge from Medica Superspecialty Hospital today. He is advised to undergo Physiotherapy post release from hospital," the hospital said in a statement.
The 83-year-old was admitted to Medica Superspecialty Hospital on January 21 and a multi-disciplinary medical board was formed to review his condition and progress.
He was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson's Disease, Dementia.
He underwent investigation and was being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors headed by Dr LN Tripathy, Senior Vice Chairman, Director Medica Institute of Neurological Diseases along with Dr Sunandan Basu, Dr Kaushik Sen, Senior Neurologist and Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Director, Internal Medicine & Critical Care.
