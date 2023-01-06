Football Manager Wins Internet For Protecting Match Referee From His Own Players

Turkish football club Antalyaspor manager Nuri Sahin received praise from all quarters after he was seen protecting a referee from his own players following a defeat against Fenerbahce in the domestic league on Tuesday. Antalyaspor footballers were left fuming after they were controversially denied a late equaliser during a Turkish football league match. Antalyaspor players came on the pitch to challenge match official Kadir Saglam at the full-time whistle. However, Sahin was prompt enough to rush in order to protect Kadir.

The Antalyaspor manager, with his outstretched arms, safeguarded the referee. The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder also categorically told his own players not to attack Kadir.

Nuri Sahin vient protéger l’arbitre face à ses propres joueurs. 😳🇹🇷(🎥 @beinsports_FR) pic.twitter.com/ThkRP5KjFi — Footballogue (@Footballogue) January 4, 2023

Nuri Sahin’s laudable act was praised by fans and followers of the game but it could hardly do enough to deter the Antalyaspor club management from issuing a strong statement. Antalyaspor, in their official statement titled ‘Darkness of Night,’ branded the fixture as a ‘novice.’

“In Turkish football, Sivas and Gaziantep yesterday, Antalya today, is another city where a dark night will be experienced tomorrow. We knew Kadir Saglam before. Let’s remember: In the Kasımpaşa match we played in the 5th week of this season, tonight’s referee Kadir Saglam was also the one who did not give a red card to Larsson’s face in the match against Kasimpasa, but who made up a penalty in the position and who was suspended for 4 weeks after this match. We said we don’t want novice referees,” the statement read.

Antalyaspor striker Haji Wright had scored the opening goal of the match to earn a 1-0 lead for his side in the 14th minute. However, the visitors scripted a remarkable comeback in the second half to earn full three points from the fixture. Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored a brace to secure a much-needed victory for Fenerbahce. Antalyaspor’s Brazilian midfielder Fernando found the back of the net in the 11th minute of the added time. However, the goal was eventually ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for an offside. Needless to say, the controversial decision infuriated the hosts.

Antalyaspor, with 16 points to their name, currently claim the 15th spot in the Super Lig standings. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are placed in second position on the points table.

