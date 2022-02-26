Football Star Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Express Solidarity with Ukraine

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday voiced his support for the people of Ukraine following Russia’s aggression.

The 33-year-old champion footballer, who was declared the Best FIFA Men’s Player of Year 2021 recently, took to social media to express his solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Lewandowski posted a message on twitter in Polish saying, “Everything that is beautiful in sports is contradictory to what war brings. For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine."

The striker’s club too issued a statement on social media expressing solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are under attack from the Russian army for the third consecutive day.

“FC Bayern supports the city of Munich in its signs of peace and solidarity with the Ukraine and the twin city of Kiev," a statement from the club said.

The football world has reacted strongly to the invasion of Ukraine, with Europe’s football governing body UEFA deciding to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris.

The 2022 final was scheduled to be held at Krestovsky Stadium, which is sponsored by Russian state-owned company Gazprom, but it has been decided that the marquee event final will now be moved to the Stade de France in Paris to be played on the original date of May 28.

A statement from European football’s governing body said on Friday that, “The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday, May 28."

